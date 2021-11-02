Now’s the time to start planning your next trip to Las Vegas thanks to cheap airfare from around the country. Vegas is a great destination both for first-timers and those who are regulars — there’s always a new experience to be had or show to see.

Right now, we’re seeing airfare for as little as $63 round-trip from the likes of Los Angeles (LAX), Dallas (DFW), Chicago (ORD), Oakland (OAK) and Denver (DEN) to Sin City. Fares can typically creep over $100 round-trip, so you’ll want to act soon if you want to take advantage of these cheap fares.

The dates of travel tend to be scattered around November and December and include both short stays and those lasting longer than a week. If you’ve got flexible travel plans, you could even plan a longer stay around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Getty Images

Most of these fares are with Spirit Airlines, which has a reputation for nickel-and-diming passengers for perks that are typically free with other carriers. For example, if you want to bring anything more than a personal item — including both a carry-on and checked bag — you’ll need to pay extra. However, if you can travel light with just a backpack on a quick weekend trip, these are truly great fares you won’t want to miss.

We recommend booking either directly through the airline or via an online travel agent like Priceline, Expedia or Travelocity.

Here are some examples of the cheap Vegas tickets you can book right now.

Google Flights Dallas to Las Vegas for $63 round-trip

Google Flights Chicago to Las Vegas for $73 round-trip

Google Flights Oakland to Las Vegas for $73 round-trip

Google Flights Denver to Las Vegas for $73 round-trip

Google Flights Los Angeles to Las Vegas for $77 round-trip

Where to stay in Las Vegas

Vegas is a city that’s not lacking in its hotel offering. In fact, it has some of the more high-end, luxurious properties you’ll find across the country. Or, if you’re looking to travel on a budget you’ll find plenty of options as well.

Consider booking one of these hotels on your Vegas getaway.

NoMad Las Vegas — This property is located within the Park MGM Las Vegas, so you’ll get the feel of a small, boutique property that’s elegantly decorated. However, you’ll also have access to the smoke-free amenities of the Park MGM in addition to the NoMad’s own pool.

The Cosmopolitan — The location of this Strip hotel is prime for exploring all Vegas has to offer. It’s got the feel of a boutique hotel, but all the amenities of a full-service property. It’s also a member of Marriott Bonvoy, meaning you can earn and redeem Bonvoy points at the Cosmopolitan.

Wynn Las Vegas — This is a good property for the traveler looking for the glitz and glam of Las Vegas. It’s got its own full-service spa, pools and a full casino on-site.

Circa Resort & Casino — This adults-only property is ideal for the budget-minded traveler who doesn’t want to skimp on the amenities. You’ll find an outdoor swimming pool and restaurant on-site.

MGM Resorts The pool at the NoMad Las Vegas.

How to book your flights

If your mind is now set on the idea of heading to Vegas, make sure you book your flight the right way in order to maximize what you’re getting for your purchase. For instance, there are a number of credit cards that earn extra rewards or perks when you book travel with them.

Widely considered the best card for booking flights is The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’ll earn 5 points for every dollar you spend on flights booked directly with an airline or via Amex Travel when you use the Amex Platinum. So if you book this $77 round-trip flight directly with United Airlines, you’ll earn 385 points from Amex, plus miles in United’s MileagePlus program.

Alternatively, you could book these flights with a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 3 points per dollar on travel, including flights, and 5 points total on air travel if you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Then, when you’re ready to book your hotel, you can use the same card to earn 3 points for hotel and home rental bookings, or 10 points total when booking through Ultimate Rewards.

And if you’re planning to book with an online travel agency like Priceline, remember to book your flights with a credit card that earns points on all travel, not just travel booked directly with airlines or via an issuer’s booking portal.

Want to maximize your airfare and hotel purchases? Check out CNN Underscored’s list of the best credit cards for travel.

Note: While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they’re subject to change at any time and may have changed, or may no longer be available.