Singapore may see 2,000 Covid-19 deaths each year, minister says

Singapore could see as many 2,000 Covid-19 deaths annually over time, a minister said on Monday as the country battles its biggest surge in infections.

At 0.2% Singapore's Covid-19 case fatality rate is similar to the rate of deaths from pneumonia before the pandemic struck, said Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state in parliament.

It is also lower than other countries where cases surged before vaccination, he said.

"But it does mean that over time, the absolute number of deaths from Covid-19 will rise despite the best possible medical care," he said. "We could have perhaps 2,000 deaths per year from Covid-19."

These deaths would mainly occur among the elderly, but Singapore was focused on avoiding excess mortality, he added.

Read More