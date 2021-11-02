At least 16 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts

(CNN) At least 16 people were wounded in two blasts at a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday.

It was unclear if there were fatalities in the blasts at the Daoud Khan Military hospital, a teaching facility near the Afghan capital's diplomatic quarter. Taliban officials said special forces have arrived at the scene.

A doctor treating incoming patients at the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan civlian hospital said seven injured people had come in so far. All were male, two of them were in critical condition, he said. He said he did not know if the patients from the nearby military hospital hit in the blasts were visitors, medical personnel or patients.

In addition, the humanitarian NGO "Emergency" tweeted that nine injured were brought to its hospital in Kabul.

The Daoud Khan Military hospital has been targeted before. In 2011, suicide bombers linked to the Taliban blew themselves up inside the facility, killing six people and injuring 26 others.

