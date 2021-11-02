Stargazers in Chile's Atacama Desert search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Atacama Desert, Chile, In Chile's dry Atacama Desert, stargazers are scanning the clear night skies to detect the existence of life on other planets and study so-called "dark energy," a mysterious cosmic force thought to be driving the accelerating expansion of the universe.

Central to the race to peer into distant worlds is the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), a $1.8 billion complex being built at the Las Campanas observatory and which will have a resolution 10 times higher than the Hubble space telescope.

The telescope, expected to begin operation by the end of the decade, will compete with the European Southern Observatory's Extremely Large Telescope -- located further north in the same desert -- as well as the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) being built in Hawaii.

"This new generation of giant telescopes is aimed precisely at detecting life on other planets and to determine the origin of dark energy," said Leopoldo Infante, director of the Las Campanas observatory.

"It's a race by these three groups for who makes it first and who makes the first discovery."

