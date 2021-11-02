Missing 4-year-old found by Australian police weeks after vanishing

(CNN) A four-year-old girl who went missing from a remote campsite more than two weeks ago in Western Australia has been found alive, local police said in a statement early Wednesday local time.

The child was found by police in a private home around 30 miles from the campsite and has been reunited with her parents, the statement said.

A local man is in custody and currently being questioned by detectives, it added.

In a video post on the police force's public Facebook page, deputy commissioner Col Blanch said, "It's my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia Police Force rescued Cleo Smith. Cleo is alive and well."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the news as " relieving " on his official Twitter account. "What wonderful, relieving news. Cleo Smith has been found and is home safe and sound. Our prayers answered. Thank you to the many police officers involved in finding Cleo and supporting her family."

