Ethiopia announces state of emergency as Tigrayan forces gain ground

(Addis Ababa) Ethiopia's Attorney General Gedion Timothewos announced a state of emergency starting Tuesday, after forces from the northern Tigray region said they had gained territory.

The move comes two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take up arms to defend themselves against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities in the capital Addis Ababa told residents to prepare to defend their neighborhoods.

The state of emergency was imposed after the TPLF claimed to have taken the key cities of Dessie and Kombolcha, both of which are near a main route into the capital.

The TPLF said it was considering marching on Addis Ababa, about 235 miles (380km) south of its forward position.

