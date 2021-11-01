This story was excerpted from the November 2 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Joe Biden said sorry to the world on Monday for the environmental negligence of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, at the start of the UN climate conference in Scotland. The President also showed up with a $555 billion vow to reduce US carbon emissions — the biggest-ever US climate budget.

"I guess I shouldn't apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States -- the last administration -- pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball," said Biden, testing the colloquial flair of summit translators with his saloon bar American English.

Biden's contrition will no doubt cause Trump's conservative media devotees to pull out the old "Apology Tour" headlines they used whenever President Barack Obama went abroad. And Biden himself noted the incongruity of calling for cuts in carbon emissions while pressuring oil producing nations to pump faster to bring down politically damaging high US gasoline prices.

