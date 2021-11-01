Global Covid-19 deaths surpass five million

(CNN) The number of people who have died from Covid-19 around the world has surpassed five million, at 4:50 a.m. ET on Monday, according to data held by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center.

5,000,425. It reports that 197,116 people have died of Covid-19 worldwide in the past 28 days. The number of coronavirus cases officially reported globally stands at 246.7 million since it was first detected in the JHU's global tally of deaths has reached5,000,425. It reports that 197,116 people have died of Covid-19 worldwide in the past 28 days. The number of coronavirus cases officially reported globally stands at 246.7 millionsince it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019

Last Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned global Covid-19 cases and deaths are increasing for the first time in two months. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this was driven by ongoing increases in Europe.

"It's another reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over," Tedros said Thursday, noting that the increases in Europe outweigh decreases elsewhere.

"The pandemic persists in large part because inequitable access to tools persists," he said, adding that 80 times more tests and 30 times more vaccines have been administered in high-income countries than low-income countries.