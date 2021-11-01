All Saints' Day: The history and traditions behind the holiday

(CNN) Every year on November 1, many Roman Catholics and other Christians around the world observe All Saints Day, which honors all saints of the church deemed to have attained heaven.

Where All Saints' Day came from

While this celebration was originally limited to Rome, later in 837 Pope Gregory IV ordered the official observance of All Saints Day every November 1 and extended its celebration to the entire Church.

All Saints really means ALL saints

While many canonized saints are celebrated with their own individual feast days (such as St. Patrick), saints that have not been canonized have no particular holiday.

A holy obligation

According to Catholic Online , within the Catholic Church, All Saints' Day is generally considered a Holy Day of Obligation, meaning all Catholics must attend Mass unless they are prevented by illness or another sufficient excuse.

However, mass is not mandatory in 2021 because the holiday falls on a Monday. Whenever Nov. 1 falls on a Monday or a Saturday adjacent to the Sunday sabbath, Catholics are encouraged but not required to attend mass.

After the Protestant Reformation, many Protestant sects kept All Saints' Day. Methodists, for example, acknowledge it as a day of giving God earnest gratitude for the lives and deaths of saints, according to Christianity.com

Observances around the world

Although not a public holiday in the US, All Saints' Day is observed publicly in many countries.

In France and Germany , people have the work day off and businesses are closed.