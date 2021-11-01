Police warn parents to check their children's candy after a sewing needle is found in a Kit Kat bar

(CNN) Police in Ohio say they're disturbed after two sewing needles were found in Halloween candy.

The candy was found to be tampered with after a citywide trick-or-treat Saturday night, Fostoria Police said in a statement Sunday.

"Although we only are aware of 2 pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community," Chief Keith Loreno said.

Police said it's unclear on which street the child got the candy, but they are cautioning everyone to check their child's bags.

A local hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, offered to provide X-rays of any candy distributed during the event, using a portable X-ray machine, starting Monday, police said.

