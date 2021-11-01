Judge recommends no new trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed

(CNN) A Bastrop County, Texas, judge has recommended that death row inmate Rodney Reed not get a new trial, according to court documents.

"The Court has extensively considered the entire record of this case from its trial through the 10 day evidentiary hearing, at which the court was able to observe witnesses and assess their credibility concerning Applicant's claims. This court recommends that relief sought by the Applicant be denied," the recommendation signed by Judge J.D. Langley on Sunday said.

"Applicant has not proven by clear and convincing evidence that no reasonable juror would have convicted him of capital murder," Langley wrote. "Applicant has not proven by clear and convincing evidence that he is actually innocent."

Reed, who was sentenced to death more than 20 years ago for the assault, rape, and strangling of 19-year-old Stacey Stites, has maintained his innocence.

Reed, who is Black, was convicted by an all-White jury, according to the Innocence Project , a legal organization that helps inmates prove their innocence through DNA tests.