New York grand jury indicts Robert Durst on murder charge

(CNN) Robert Durst, the notorious subject of the HBO docuseries "The Jinx" and now a convicted murderer, was indicted Monday by a Westchester County, New York, grand jury for a separate murder charge in connection with his late wife's death.

Durst was charged last month with one count of murder in the second degree in the alleged killing of his former wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst.

Monday's indictment states that "on or about" January 31, 1982, in Lewisboro in Westchester County, Durst "with intent to cause the death of another person, did cause the death of such person; to wit: Kathleen Durst."

Durst was found guilty in September of first-degree murder for shooting his best friend Susan Berman in 2000 at her Beverly Hills home, hours before she was set to talk to investigators about the mysterious disappearance of Durst's wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst.

Durst was transferred to the California Health Care Facility in Stockton last week.

Dick DeGuerin, the former lead attorney for Durst, said in a statement to CNN that Durst is "on death's door." CNN reported Durst, who also has bladder cancer , tested positive for Covid-19 in October.

