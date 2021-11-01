4 injured in an overnight shooting in downtown Orlando during an unusually violent weekend

(CNN) Police in Orlando, Florida said a shooting in the early morning hours Monday that injured four people, one of whom is 16, was just one of a number of shootings during "a very unusual weekend."

"We had a higher than usual number of shootings. And you ask the question, why? Really, that's something we are trying to figure out ourselves," said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón.

According to Rolón, none of the individuals involved in Monday morning's shooting sustained life-threatening injuries.

"Multiple people were shot in front of a nightclub during a very, very busy night in the downtown area," Rolón said.

Rolón said the 16-year-old victim had been feuding with someone on social media and they ran into each other early Monday morning. An individual who was with the person the victim was feuding with "took a gun out, shot at the victim, shot the victim, and three other innocent bystanders."

