FDNY firefighters suspended after protesting vaccine mandate at New York state senator's office, officials say

(CNN) Six New York firefighters were suspended for four weeks without pay Friday following an incident between on-duty firefighters and an elected official's staff, according to a statement from a New York City Fire Department (NYFD) spokesperson.

The firefighters drove a fire engine to New York state Senator Zellnor Myrie's office in Brooklyn in protest of the city's Covid-19 vaccine mandate , a spokesperson for the senator's office told CNN Sunday.

Members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers were required to show proof they've received at least one vaccine dose by 5 p.m. Friday or face unpaid leave, under a mandate implemented by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Myrie's spokesperson Matt Baer said the firefighters went to the senator's office, rang the doorbell and asked to discuss the vaccine mandate with the Brooklyn-based senator in what Baer described as a "cordial" interaction.

The firefighters asked Baer, who was in the office at the time, where the senator lives and then said the city would have blood on its hands come Monday because of the vaccine mandate.

