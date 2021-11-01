Parts of New York City experienced trash pickup delays last week as sanitation department deals with service issues

(CNN) Uncollected trash has piled up in parts of New York City as the Department of Sanitation has dealt with a delay in service and staffing issues, officials said Monday.

"Yes, we did experience a delay in a service, a gap, we were making up for throughout [last] week," said department Commissioner Edward Grayson.

"Ours is a very visible service to all New Yorkers as we all know -- so, with 12,000 tons coming out every single day in the residential areas, once you get a little behind, it's going to take a little while to right the ship. We had full staffing in place throughout the weekend; we did work the extra service day on Sunday to do the best we can to catch up."

As of Monday, the backlog had been cleared.

"Sanitation services are continuing across the City," department press secretary Vincent Gragnani told CNN in an email. "Our Sanitation Workers were moved to 12-hour shifts last Thursday, and they will continue with those shifts to keep our city streets clean and safe. They will also be working Sundays, as needed, including yesterday."