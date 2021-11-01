Maryland man pleads guilty to running a fake website that charged people to buy vaccines

(CNN) A Maryland man is awaiting sentencing for his role in connection with a scheme to sell Covid-19 vaccines.

Odunayo "Baba" Oluwalade, 25, of Baltimore County pleaded guilty on Friday to federal fraud conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney's office in Maryland announced in a news release.

Oluwalade and two other men were charged with creating a fake website that had "the logo, markings, colors and texts" of the Moderna pharmaceutical company's website, the news release said.

The fake website offered buyers the opportunity to purchase the vaccine "ahead of time," the release stated. Covid-19 vaccines are free , according to the CDC.

The scheme was uncovered in January after a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations contacted a number listed on the fake website, which investigators determined was linked to a WhatsApp account, according to an unsealed affidavit.

Read More