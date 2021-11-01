Judge plays 'Jeopardy!' with prospective jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

(CNN) While technical issues were sorted prior jury selection in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder played "Jeopardy!" with prospective jurors to pass the time.

"Not to be Confused for 400," Schroeder said. "On the menu, scallops are shellfish and these are immature or green onions."

"Scallions," many prospective jurors could be heard saying. "And of course, that's correct," Judge Schroeder replied.

