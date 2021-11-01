University of Florida says professors are free to testify in case against the state, if they aren't paid

(CNN) The University of Florida now says three professors who initially weren't allowed to testify as paid expert witnesses against the state can testify, if they aren't paid.

The university had denied the professors' requests to testify for the plaintiffs in a voting rights lawsuit.

The case challenges parts of a new voting law , signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May. An attorney for the plaintiffs says the legislation "imposes substantial and unjustifiable restrictions on the ability of eligible Floridians to vote and register to vote."

"Me signing this bill says: Florida, your vote counts, your vote is going to be cast with integrity and transparency and this is a great place for democracy," DeSantis said after signing the bill.

The university said Monday, "It is worth noting, the university views the professors' request as a request to be paid to testify against the state, and the university, as a public institution, is part of the state -- therefore, that would be adverse to the university's interests. However, to be clear, if the professors wish to do so pro bono on their own time without using university resources, they would be free to do so."