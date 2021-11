American Psychological Association apologizes for contributing to systemic racism

(CNN) The country's leading scientific and professional psychology organization has issued a formal apology to communities of color for hurting them by contributing to systemic racism.

"The American Psychological Association failed in its role leading the discipline of psychology, was complicit in contributing to systemic inequities, and hurt many through racism, racial discrimination, and denigration of people of color , thereby falling short on its mission to benefit society and improve lives," the group said in a news release.

"APA is profoundly sorry, accepts responsibility for, and owns the actions and inactions of APA itself, the discipline of psychology, and individual psychologists who stood as leaders for the organization and field," it added.

The group adopted the apology and two other resolutions relating to racism and health equity on Friday after they were approved unanimously by its governing body.

"For the first time, APA and American psychology are systematically and intentionally examining, acknowledging and charting a path forward to address their roles in perpetuating racism," APA President Jennifer F. Kelly said in a statement.

