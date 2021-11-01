London (CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been pictured driving herself around her Windsor estate on Monday, days after being instructed by her doctors to rest for a least a fortnight and refrain from official visits.

The image showed the 95-year-old monarch wearing a headscarf and sunglasses at the wheel of her car.

The outing will likely be a welcome sight amid increasing concerns over her health.

Last month, the Queen was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland and spent a night at the King Edward VII hospital in central London, where doctors did "preliminary tests" and advised her to rest for a few days.

At the time, a source close to the palace told CNN that her overnight stay in the hospital was "not Covid-related."

Read More