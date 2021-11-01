(CNN) The Houston Astros kept their dreams of a World Series championship alive after beating the Atlanta Braves 9-5 in Game 5 on Sunday.

The Braves, who still lead the series 3-2, would have clinched the title with victory in front of their home fans but faced a revamped Astros batting order that looked determined to extend its season.

Houston veteran manager Dusty Baker's decision to switch things up was vindicated after shortstop Carlos Correa, bumped up to third in the batting order, came through with three hits and a pair of RBIs.

Meanwhile, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who moved up to fifth after hitting seventh in Game 4, had three hits of his own and scored two runs. In total, the Astros tallied a dozen hits.

"We don't worry about what other people say or what they think. It's what you think of yourself and what you think of each other on the team that really counts," Baker said after the match, when asked about those who had counted them out of the series already.

