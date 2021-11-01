Houston Astros comes back to keep World Series alive after beating Atlanta Braves in Game 5

by Jason Kurtz and Ben Church, CNN

Updated 5:20 AM ET, Mon November 1, 2021

Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros celebrate the team's 9-5 win against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5.

(CNN)The Houston Astros kept their dreams of a World Series championship alive after beating the Atlanta Braves 9-5 in Game 5 on Sunday.

The Braves, who still lead the series 3-2, would have clinched the title with victory in front of their home fans but faced a revamped Astros batting order that looked determined to extend its season.
Houston veteran manager Dusty Baker's decision to switch things up was vindicated after shortstop Carlos Correa, bumped up to third in the batting order, came through with three hits and a pair of RBIs.
    Meanwhile, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who moved up to fifth after hitting seventh in Game 4, had three hits of his own and scored two runs. In total, the Astros tallied a dozen hits.
      The Atlanta Braves may win the World Series. But they face a tougher opponent off the field
      The Atlanta Braves may win the World Series. But they face a tougher opponent off the field
      "We don't worry about what other people say or what they think. It's what you think of yourself and what you think of each other on the team that really counts," Baker said after the match, when asked about those who had counted them out of the series already.
        Read More
        "These guys are together, they've been through many of these battles and so they don't know how to quit and they are always looking for an edge or an opening.
        "Fortunately, tonight we took advantage of some."
          The Braves, seeking their first championship since 1995, opened the scoring in explosive fashion with Adam Duvall hitting a grand slam in the first inning.
          But the Astros quietly chipped away, ultimately drawing even at 4-4 after a Gurriel groundout in the top of the 3rd.
          Veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman then put the Braves back in front, launching a massive 460-foot home-run into the seats.
          Freeman's blast marked the longest home run by any player in the 2021 postseason, but it also represented the host's final scoring play of the evening.
          Houston, however, were far from done and scored three times in the top of the 5th, with pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez's two-out, two-run single giving the Astros their first lead of the game.
          The Astros then added an insurance run in the seventh with catcher Martin Maldonado's third RBI of the night, and one more in the eighth with Correa's single which plated second baseman Jose Altuve.
          Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve celebrate winning Game 5 of the World Series early Monday, November 1, in Atlanta.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve celebrate winning Game 5 of the World Series early Monday, November 1, in Atlanta.
          Members of the Atlanta Braves watch during the ninth inning.
          Members of the Atlanta Braves watch during the ninth inning.
          Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to first base for the out during Game 5 on Sunday, October 31.
          Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to first base for the out during Game 5 on Sunday, October 31.
          Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker slides into home plate safely past Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the seventh inning.
          Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker slides into home plate safely past Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the seventh inning.
          Braves pitcher A.J. Minter bunts during the fourth inning on Sunday.
          Braves pitcher A.J. Minter bunts during the fourth inning on Sunday.
          Martin Maldonado of the Astros catches a pop fly during the fourth inning of Game 5.
          Martin Maldonado of the Astros catches a pop fly during the fourth inning of Game 5.
          Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman high fives third base coach Ron Washington after hitting a solo home run on Sunday. Freeman's 460-foot home run to right-center is his longest of the season, and tied for the biggest smash of his career.
          Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman high fives third base coach Ron Washington after hitting a solo home run on Sunday. Freeman's 460-foot home run to right-center is his longest of the season, and tied for the biggest smash of his career.
          Adam Duvall of the Atlanta Braves hits a grand slam home run during the first inning of Game 5.
          Adam Duvall of the Atlanta Braves hits a grand slam home run during the first inning of Game 5.
          Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies dives into third past Astros third baseman Alex Bregman advancing on a double by Austin Riley on Sunday.
          Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies dives into third past Astros third baseman Alex Bregman advancing on a double by Austin Riley on Sunday.
          Braves closer Will Smith celebrates the teams 3-2 win against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, October 30. Smith pitched a perfect 9th inning.
          Braves closer Will Smith celebrates the teams 3-2 win against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, October 30. Smith pitched a perfect 9th inning.
          Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario of the Atlanta Braves celebrate in the eighth inning after Rosario caught a fly ball hit by the Astros' Jose Altuve.
