Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley to 'step away from football' to focus on mental health

(CNN) Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley announced on Sunday that he is stepping "away from football " to focus on his mental health.

It was the second time this season that the wide receiver has been inactive with that designation. He didn't travel to London for the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets on October 10. After a bye week, Ridley played against the Miami Dolphins on October 24.

Ridley catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins on October 24.

"This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time."

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he learned of Ridley's absence on Sunday morning and that there would be no timeline for his return.

Ridley has 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. He was voted as a second-team All-Pro last season after racking up career highs in catches and yards (1,374) with nine touchdowns.

His teammates wished him the best and offered him support after the loss, including quarterback Matt Ryan.