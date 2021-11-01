What the iFixit CEO wants you to know about repairing a broken world

(CNN) I first discovered Kyle Weins, the cofounder and CEO of iFixit, through "Things Come Apart: A Teardown Manual for Modern Living," a book full of photographs of disassembled objects.

"Things Come Apart" is the type of beautiful book that's meant to be on display. My late husband and I kept it on our coffee table after receiving it as a gift in late 2016.

I understand more than I'd like to that things fall apart. In the years since my husband's death in 2017, we've witnessed some heavy world events. Donald Trump was in office for four years, a presidency marked by turmoil, corruption and battles over the truth. Climate change has become an increasingly dangerous threat, as evidenced by record wildfires, flooding and hurricanes. And, of course, we are in a global pandemic. Five years ago, we'd never heard of Covid-19. Now, the topic is impossible to avoid.

There are undoubtedly positive things to note from the past few years, but they can sometimes be harder to identify. Recent history appears to be marred by divisiveness, uncertainty and fear.

That's why I decided to revisit "Things Come Apart." As I flipped through captivating photographs of objects in disrepair, I discovered that the book contained a handful of essays. Weins' contribution, "The Repair Revolution," made the case that life is full of problems to solve, including fixing broken objects.

Kyle Weins of iFixit contributed the essay "The Repair Revolution" to "Things Come Apart."