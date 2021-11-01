Nuno Espírito Santo sacked by Tottenham Hotspur

(CNN) Tottenham Hotspur announced in a statement on Monday that Head Coach Nuno Espírito Santo has been relieved of his duties after just 17 games in charge.

The Portuguese's last match in charge was a dismal 3-0 home defeat in the Premier League at the hands of Manchester United on Saturday.

Espírito Santo leaves the North London club languishing in eighth place in the table, 10 points off current leaders Chelsea.

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director of Football, said: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future."

