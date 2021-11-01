Nuno Espírito Santo sacked by Tottenham Hotspur

(CNN) Tottenham Hotspur announced in a statement on Monday that Head Coach Nuno Espírito Santo has been relieved of his duties after just 17 games in charge.

Espírito Santo leaves the North London club languishing in eighth place in the table, 10 points off current leaders Chelsea.

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director of Football, said: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future."

The club added that an update on the coaching situation would follow in due course.

The 47-year-old was appointed as Jose Mourinho's permanent replacement on a two-year deal in June.

Espírito Santo began the league season in stunning fashion guiding Tottenham to three straight victories -- against Manchester City , Wolves and Watford -- which saw the club sit top of the table.

Results have since tailed off with Spurs picking up just two wins in seven league games.

The club's style of play has also been criticized with the team scoring just nine goals in 10 league games -- the joint-second lowest in the league.

Furthermore, the team has failed to register a shot on target in the league in two hours and 16 minutes. Their last being Harry Kane's header in the 44th minute in the defeat to West Ham United on Sunday, October 24.

Tottenham Hotspur, who reached the UEFA Champions League Final in 2019, have also struggled in this season's newly created UEFA Europa Conference League.

The club sit third in their group, behind Rennes and Vitesse, after three games.

Spurs will be looking for their fourth permanent manager in the last three years following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

Former player Ryan Mason oversaw the team for seven matches following Mourinho's exit before Espírito Santo was appointed following a lengthy managerial search.

Tottenham's next game sees them face Vitesse Arnhem at home in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday before an away trip to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.