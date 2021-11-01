In a collaboration seemingly aimed squarely at our wallets, Toms and West Elm have teamed up to launch a collection of cozy slippers — and they’re available to shop for the whole family today.

The collection takes your favorite Toms Alpargatas, along with some other cozy styles, and transforms them into a slipper with help from West Elm’s aesthetic (there are some seriously cute felt and waffle-knit fabrics involved). Not to mention, you’ll love the addition of a sugar cane-derived sole that will prevent slipping on hardwood floors, fuzzy faux-shearing lining from recycled materials and the uppers made from recycled plastics or organic cotton (so there’s some eco-cred here, too). The collaboration promises to do good, too, according to the Toms website, with one-third of profits going to “people working to build equity at the grassroots level.”

The collection’s slippers are available for both grown-ups and kids, meaning you can coordinate gifts for siblings to unwrap or holiday photos. Shop the collection below, or check it out online — it’s available on Toms’ website.

Toms x West Elm Ezra Slipper Toms Toms x West Elm Ezra Slipper The Ezra features a geometric Welsh print in pink, red and gray that is very West Elm, and you’ll stay extra cozy with warm faux shearling lining surrounding your feet. Keep the heels up for extra warmth or use them as slip-ons by folding it in. $64.95 at Toms

Toms x West Elm Harbor Slipper Toms Toms x West Elm Harbor Slipper These backless slippers have a blue-and-gray take on the Welsh pattern and feature an indoor-outdoor EVA sole that’s great for running the trash out or just kicking back in front of the fire. $59.95 at Toms