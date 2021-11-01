Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best over-ear headphones, a discounted Fitbit and savings at Target’s early Black Friday sale. All that and more below.

2020 Apple iMac 25.1inch 256GB SSD Storage ($879, originally $1,099; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple iMac 2020

In case you hadn’t yet heard, Apple’s 2020 iMac has dropped to $879 for a limited time on Amazon in the silver base model — the lowest price we’ve seen for this model on the site so far. Not only is the 2020 iMac ultra sleek, but it delivers in terms of power, display, webcam and speakers too. But hurry, because we expect this to sell out quickly.

Fitbit inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker ($59.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon FitBit Inspire 2

Those looking to up their exercise routine this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today since it’s down to $59.95 at Amazon — that’s about $40 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Target Target

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit-wonders. Plus if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee so you’re sure to get the best deal.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-ear Headphones ($248, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-ear Headphones

​​It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $248. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Dyson Dyson Outsize

Dyson stick vacuums are some of the best and most coveted on the market, making this deal on the Outsize that much more exceptional. Right now, you can get this stick vac for $200 off, plus free tools worth up to $75 for free when you add them to your basket. The Outsize will run up to 120 minutes on charge, and features two interchangeable batteries you can use so you’re never without power. It also features three cleaning modes for a variety of tasks as well as an incredibly powerful digital motor that spins up to 60 times a second to give you the ultimate clean.

More deals to shop

• Apple Airpods Pro are sure to be a hot ticket item this holiday, so snag them now for $189.99 — $60 off the original price — while supplies last at Best Buy.

• Bio Bidet has started its Black Friday sale, with deals on bidet seats, smart toilets attachments and more, now as low as $49.

• Whether a robovac is on your list, or your loved one’s, there’s never been a better time to buy — the iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is down to $174.99, $75 off its original price, at Target.

• The second generation Apple Pencil which is compatible with a variety of different iPads is now $99.99, down from $129, at Amazon.

• Equip every TV in your home with a Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, now down to the low price of $24.99 from $49.99 at Amazon.

• Modcloth has you covered as the temperature drops with 40% off cold weather essentials when you use the code WARM40 at checkout.

• Start your 2022 fitness goals early now that Mirror is offering $500 off, plus free delivery and installation on any package when you use the code HOLIDAY21.

• A 3-pack of Amazon Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System which features a built-in Zigbee smart home hub is now down to $195 — 30% off the original price — while supplies last.

• Save big on the crisp picture and sound of Samsung’s gorgeous TVs when you opt for a reconditioned model now at Woot!.

• Restock your winter wardrobe now that Italic is offering Underscored readers $30 off on any order of $100 or more with the code CNNUNDERSCORED.

Deals you may have missed

Apple Apple AirTags

Whether you’re always losing your keys or simply want a way to track your valuables in real time, Apple AirTags are the best solution — and now they’re only $89 on Daily Steals for a four-pack when you use the code ADSATAG. We tested Apple AirTags when they first came out in April, and we found Apple’s Find My network offered a wide coverage map, with incredible location accuracy. It also makes locating lost items extremely easy, but AirTags rarely go on sale, so snag them now for this incredible price.

Nike Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now one of the biggest names in activewear is offering big discounts on workout essentials for women. You will also find new markdowns in the sale section that are currently up to 40% off. We’re seeing a variety of sneakers for various workouts, sports bras, leggings and layers for outdoor exercise all on offer, so hurry while items are still in stock.

Best Buy Philips Hue

Light up your home in technicolor with deals on several refurbished Philips Hue products at Woot!. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality multicolor lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house, or just opt for the smart white lights to up the intelligence of your home’s bulbs. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights — also on sale — or they can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Lowe's Lowe's

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s cookware sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and so much more for up to 55% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Zwilling are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

UGG UGG

Nordstrom Rack is making sure the whole family stays warm and cozy this season with major savings on Ugg. You’ll find a variety of boots, slippers, flats and pajamas with fur lining from the ultra-comfy brand now up to 53% off while supplies last.

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down a wide array of regular-price and clearance items — from clothes and accessories to home essentials, accessories and more — for an additional 30% off. You can also find watches and luggage for an additional 20% off, while beauty products are an additional 15% off. Head over to the Macy’s site to see the full list of deals and all the goodies you can get now.

July July

Travel is starting to pick up, so why not make your first adventure in a while a stylish one? One of our favorite luggage brands, July, is offering discounts on sleek and functional travel accessories when you bundle different sets. Spend $300 and you’ll save $30, but if you’re really looking to revamp your travel collection, you can spend $1,000 or more and save $200. Either way, there are savings to be had — but hurry because the promotion won’t last long.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Green Mattress

If you’re looking for a mattress made from organic materials, Avocado is your best bet. The mattress brand is renowned for its handcrafted, organic mattresses that are sustainably made with only nontoxic materials. And now you can enjoy $150 off the Green, Vegan Hybrid, Latex and Vegan Latex mattresses with code ORGANIC, and take $350 off the Organic Luxury Mattress with code EARLYBF — plus, the City Bed Frame is 30% off. And there are deals for your four-legged family members too: The Dog Bed Frame and Dog Bed + Dog Pillow Bolster Bundle are both 30% off.

Ebay Sun Joe Fall Tools

Sun Joe’s outdoor products for fall are on sale at eBay just in time for the change in season. Tools like pressure washers, leaf blowers and mulchers are up to 40% off now, with prices as low as $13.99. It’s everything you need to keep your yard looking pristine before winter hits.

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors, head over to the REI Outlet first. The major outdoor retailer’s latest sale is offering up to 50% off outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: brands like CamelBak, The North Face, Osprey, Gregory and more are all included in the sale, so head on over before it ends Nov. 1.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($151.12, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are over $50 off now on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $151.12 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Purple; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Yukon Solo Stove

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is having a flash sale on its biggest fire pit: the Yukon. The smoke-free fire stove made with stainless steel is now $150 off the original price this weekend only. Snag it before it sells out and enjoy the outdoors with your family.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

The holidays have arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s storewide savings event, shoppers can save big on thousands of items necessary for holiday hosting, including furniture, dinnerware, linens, tableware and more. It’s the perfect excuse to revamp your home for the most wonderful time of the year.

Adidas Adidas

Save on sneakers and apparel with Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering $30 off your purchase of $100 or more when you use the code SAVENOW at checkout. Select sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the promotion.

Overstock Overstock

The holidays have arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s latest blowout sale, featuring discounts on over 1,000 items, starts now, with tons of holiday decor, furniture, rugs, mattresses and more up to 70% off — not to mention everything ships for free.

Best Buy

Best Buy is throwing its hat in the early Black Friday sales ring with a slew of deals on all the latest tech, plus fitness equipment and home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and Cricut are on sale for guaranteed Black Friday pricing now through Nov. 1, so hurry to Best Buy’s site to start your savings early.

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is rewarding those who pick up presents and supplies for their four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($13.27, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Swedish Dishcloth Swedish Dishcloth

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $13.27 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.