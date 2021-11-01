Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2021, and the tastemaker’s list is the perfect resource to turn to when you don’t know what to get for someone on your holiday shopping list. This year, the focus of her picks highlight small businesses and those owned by women and people of color.

She’s conveniently divided her picks up into categories, from pet and style gifts to beauty, kitchen, tech, home and more — which gives us some great entry points into her gifting roundup. But as usual, there are a ton of picks, and that’s why we’ve gone through and chosen some of our favorites from her favorites.

Style and beauty

Ugg Women’s Gertrude Long Teddy Coat ($247.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Ugg Women’s Gertrude Long Teddy Coat

Everyone needs a good, cozy coat for winter, and this one from Ugg gets Oprah’s stamp of approval. “When Ugg boots first came out, I thought they were so great, I gave them away on my first Favorite Things show,” Winfrey says. “And now they’re making coats, y’all! This sherpa style is as close as you can get to wearing your robe out in the real world. It’s beyond soft, and the double-breasted design gives it some structure.”

Amazon Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

We’re here for cozy, plush robes, and Oprah’s picked these soft numbers as her favorite of favorites. The ribbed stitch zhuzhes up the look too.

Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack ($98; amazon.com)

Amazon Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack

“I love all things Ciara, including her line of ingenious backpacks,” Winfrey says. “Arming ourselves against germs is still the name of the game, and this backpack is contributing to the fight. It’s made of a special antimicrobial fabric that helps ward off bacteria. So smart for kids — and adults too.”

JLani Jewels Geometric Hoop Earrings ($40; amazon.com)

Amazon JLani Jewels Geometric Hoop Earrings

“You’ll often find me hooping it up,” Winfrey says. “These 14-karat gold-plated hoop earrings made with sustainable materials bring a fresh spin to the traditional shape — yet they remain timeless.”

Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Lipsticks ($65; amazon.com)

Amazon Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Lipsticks

“When the mask comes off, it’s prime time to put on beautiful lipstick,” writes Oprah in the gift guide—and we say cheers to that. After a lipstick-less year, these four shades of red will lend some glamour to any look, whether it’s for the boardroom or a night on the town.

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush ($24.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

The travel-sized step-sibling of Philips’ much-loved Sonicare toothbrush, gift this to your favorite traveler for their first post-Covid jaunts. It’s powered by AAA batteries that last up to three months and mean they never have to worry about charging on the go.

Amazon Footnanny Olive Oil Pedicure Collection

This kit is by the person who literally looks after Oprah’s feet, so you know it’s good. It’s all based on olive oil and comes with soaking salts, a buffer, and everything else someone needs to keep their feet looking sandal-ready, even in the winter.

Omi Woods 18-Karat Gold Vermeil-Coin Necklace ($135; amazon.com)

Amazon Omi Woods 18-Karat Gold Vermeil-Coin Necklace

These beautiful coin necklaces aren’t only incredibly stylish, but, as Oprah mentions, have a deeper meaning “paying homage to the African diaspora”—whether you opt for Cleopatra or, another of Oprah’s picks, the Statue of Libery reimagined as an African-American woman.

Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings ($60; amazon.com)

Amazon Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings

Like a second-skin, these super-soft leggings hug curves and have a high waist for all-day comfort. And, like all good pieces of clothing, it has a pocket to keep essentials in.

Mi Cocina The Classic Apron ($99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mi Cocina The Classic Apron

Durable and comfortable, this apron protects your favorite host’s outfit from last-minute prep accidents and spills. Pockets keep critical tools easily at hand too.

Lollia Bubble Bath ($68; amazon.com)

Amazon Lollia Bubble Bath

Oprah has recommended this bubble bath a few times, citing both the great bubbles and fragrance—as well as the ceramic vessel it comes in that you’ll happily leave out on the bathtub.

Home

Etúhome x Cococozy Link Modern Farmtable Plank ($210; amazon.com)

Amazon Etúhome x Cococozy Link Modern Farmtable Plank

For your friend who always has a killer cheese board, this plank—made from sunstainable wood and designed by Colette ‘Coco’ Shelton of @cocoacozy—is the perfect showcase for their next creation.

GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set ($399.95; amazon.com)

Amazon GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Chic and sophisticated—not to mention free of bad-for-you chemicals and easy to clean—this set of GreenPan cookware is the perfect present for your favorite home chef. With 10 pieces that include frying pans, stockpots, and sauté pans, it includes pretty much everything they’ll need to, well, get cookin’.

Aarke Carbonator III Premium Carbonator/Sparkling & Seltzer Water Maker ($249; amazon.com)

Amazon Aarke Carbonator III Premium Carbonator/Sparkling & Seltzer Water Maker

Oprah’s favorite seltzer maker is also one of the chicest around, and the sand color goes with any decor style too.

The Foggy Dog Checkered Dog Bandanna, Leash & Bag Set ($93; amazon.com)

Amazon The Foggy Dog Checkered Dog Bandanna, Leash & Bag Set

Keep your pooch stylish for holiday photos and W-A-L-K-S in this coordinating checkered set that has all the essentials for his day out on the town.

Food

The Chai Box ($95; amazon.com)

Amazon The Chai Box

We all have that chai-obsessed friend, and this is the perfect present to keep them cozy all winter long. It comes with four kinds of chai, from a more traditional blend to one sans caffeine, another with a rose aroma, and a fourth with hints of coconut and mango.

Evermill Counter Top Rack ($199; amazon.com)

Amazon Evermill Counter Top Rack

This minimalist spice rack looks great in any kitchen, and comes in a color choice of silver and white, as well as 12-spice and 18-spice capacity options. No matter what you pick, it’ll look great and serve a practical purpose at the same time: The amber color of the jars preserves the spices’ pungency (and they come filled with organic spices, too).

Heirloom Popcorn Gift Box By Stone Hollow Farmstead ($79; amazon.com)

Amazon Heirloom Popcorn Gift Box By Stone Hollow Farmstead

For the person who always hosts movie night, this popcorn box will let them experiment with pairing the cinematic choice with the perfect type of popcorn. We’re not talking seasonings here but different varieties of corn, from a blue heirloom popcorn to a rainbow mix, that all lend a unique taste to the final result.

Other great stuff

Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine ($1,795; amazon.com)

Amazon Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine

If your SO wants an at-home workout but Pelaton isn’t quite their thing, this at-home rowing machine offers an alternative workout with immersive training that’ll break a sweat for sure—and they can always take their cardio up another level with more than 3,000 pre-recorded workouts.

Courant Catch: 3 ($100; amazon.com)

Amazon Courant Catch: 3

Courant’s charging stations make keeping your phone charged as easy as just putting it down—no more hunting for cables all the time. The linen one in charcoal is both elegant and has a little inset for things like everyday jewelry (if you’re a phone-on-the-nightstand kind of person) or keys (if you’re a phone-by-the-door kind of person).

Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner ($24.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner

A lot of people are in the middle of a lot of change right now, Oprah is all about life coaching. It makes sense that her planner (basically a DIY-your-life book) contains a ton of smart tools for helping readers design a life that feels true to them.

Compendium Life Notes Kits ($17; amazon.com)

Amazon Compendium Life Notes Kits



This little kit can be a gift for yourself—and your child. Use the collection of note prompts to reflect on themes like friends, family, love and more, and bundle them into the accompanying gift box to share with your kids when you’re both ready.