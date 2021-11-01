Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2021, and the tastemaker’s list is the perfect resource to turn to when you don’t know what to get for someone on your holiday shopping list. This year, the focus of her picks highlight small businesses and those owned by women and people of color.

She’s conveniently divided her picks up into categories, from pet and style gifts to beauty, kitchen, tech, home and more — which gives us some great entry points into her gifting roundup. But as usual, there are a ton of picks, and that’s why we’ve gone through and chosen some of our favorites from her favorites.

Style and beauty

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush ($24.95; amazon.com)

Gift this travel-size stepsibling of Philips’ much-loved Sonicare toothbrush to your favorite traveler for their first post-Covid jaunts. It’s powered by AAA batteries that last up to three months and mean they never have to worry about charging on the go.

K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody ($45; amazon.com)

“I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody’s compartments,” Winfrey writes. “That’s a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck.”

Head Lightz Beanie With Light ($24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Head Lightz Beanie With Light

For runners, bikers, walkers, skiers and more, this machine-washable beanie with a light (which can be charged via USB) along the band could be an actual lifesaver. It’d also be great even if you’re just a nighttime reader.

32 Degrees Women’s Ultra-Light Down Alternative Water-Repellent Packable Puffer Vest (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 32 Degrees Women’s Ultra-Light Down Alternative Water-Repellent Packable Puffer Vest

If you live in any sort of cold or even coolish climate, you known the power of a good warm vest. This one is not only water-repellant but has a hood, pockets and completely compresses down into its own travel pouch.

Ugg Women’s Gertrude Long Teddy Coat ($247.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Ugg Women’s Gertrude Long Teddy Coat

Everyone needs a good, cozy coat for winter, and this one from Ugg gets Oprah’s stamp of approval. “When Ugg boots first came out, I thought they were so great, I gave them away on my first Favorite Things show,” Winfrey says. “And now they’re making coats, y’all! This Sherpa style is as close as you can get to wearing your robe out in the real world. It’s beyond soft, and the double-breasted design gives it some structure.”

Amazon Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

We’re here for cozy, plush robes, and Oprah’s picked these soft numbers as her favorite of favorites. The ribbed stitch zhuzhes up the look too.

Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack ($98; amazon.com)

Amazon Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack

“I love all things Ciara, including her line of ingenious backpacks,” Winfrey says. “Arming ourselves against germs is still the name of the game, and this backpack is contributing to the fight. It’s made of a special antimicrobial fabric that helps ward off bacteria. So smart for kids — and adults too.”

JLani Jewels Geometric Hoop Earrings ($40; amazon.com)

Amazon JLani Jewels Geometric Hoop Earrings

“You’ll often find me hooping it up,” Winfrey says. “These 14-karat gold-plated hoop earrings made with sustainable materials bring a fresh spin to the traditional shape — yet they remain timeless.”

Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Lipsticks ($65; amazon.com)

Amazon Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Lipsticks

“When the mask comes off, it’s prime time to put on beautiful lipstick,” writes Oprah in the gift guide — and we say cheers to that. After a lipstickless year, these four shades of red will lend some glamour to any look, whether it’s for the boardroom or a night on the town.

Beekman 1802 Holiday Hand Cream 3-Piece Gift Set ($45; amazon.com)

Amazon Beekman 1802 Holiday Hand Cream 3-Piece Gift Set

It’s that time of year when hand cream because a necessity. This 3-piece gift set comes with three hydrating goat milk formulas with scents like lavender and orange blossom.

The Cat’s Pajamas Classic Luxe Pima Pajamas ($95.20; amazon.com)

Amazon The Cat’s Pajamas Classic Luxe Pima Pajamas

Winfrey describes these pajamas as being both “crisp and silky,” and that’s exactly what we’re looking for in pajamas these days. To make them even better, they’re quite cute, with neat piping along the edges. And they have our all-time favorite accent: pockets.

Amazon Footnanny Olive Oil Pedicure Collection

This kit is by the person who literally looks after Oprah’s feet, so you know it’s good. It’s all based on olive oil and comes with soaking salts, a buffer and everything else someone needs to keep their feet looking sandal-ready, even in the winter.

Tory Burch Women’s Foul Weather Boots ($228; amazon.com)

Amazon Tory Burch Women’s Foul Weather Boots

“You can count on Tory Burch to make boots built for rain and snow that are so good-looking, you’ll want to wear them when there’s nary a cloud in the sky,” Winfrey writes. “The color on these brightens up a dark day or outfit, and they have a slip-resistant lug sole and a slight wedge inside for even more of an uplifting effect.”

Omi Woods 18-Karat Gold Vermeil Coin Necklace ($135; amazon.com)

Amazon Omi Woods 18-Karat Gold Vermeil Coin Necklace

These beautiful coin necklaces aren’t only incredibly stylish; as Oprah mentions, they have a deeper meaning “paying homage to the African diaspora” — whether you opt for Cleopatra or, another of Oprah’s picks, the Statue of Liberty reimagined as an African American woman.

Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings ($60; amazon.com)

Amazon Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings

Like a second skin, these super-soft leggings hug curves and have a high waist for all-day comfort. And, like all good pieces of clothing, they have a pocket to keep essentials in.

Mi Cocina The Classic Apron ($99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mi Cocina The Classic Apron

Durable and comfortable, this apron protects your favorite host’s outfit from last-minute prep accidents and spills. Pockets keep critical tools easily at hand too.

Lollia Bubble Bath ($68; amazon.com)

Amazon Lollia Bubble Bath

Oprah has recommended this bubble bath a few times, citing both the great bubbles and fragrance — as well as the ceramic vessel it comes in that you’ll happily leave out on the bathtub.

Home and kitchen

Aura Carver Smart Digital Picture Frame ($169, originally $199; amazon.com)

Amazon Aura Carver Smart Digital Picture Frame

Instead of just sending one photo to someone you care about, how about an indefinite number of them? This digital photo frame allows you to upload pictures and videos through an app and send them directly to the frame so your loved ones can see every moment you want them to.

Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron ($49; amazon.com)

Amazon Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron

Wish you could take your waffles at home up a notch? This incredible maker allows you to stuff yours with something savory (like cheese) or sweet (like Nutella).

Tovala Smart Oven ($299; amazon.com)

Amazon Tovala Smart Oven

“Gayle swears this kept her fed through isolation,” Winfrey writes. “You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Giftees can also sign up for a Tovala meal plan to receive scannable meals.”

Etúhome x Cococozy Link Modern Farmtable Plank ($210; amazon.com)

Amazon Etúhome x Cococozy Link Modern Farmtable Plank

For your friend who always has a killer cheese board, this plank — made from sustainable wood and designed by Colette “Coco” Shelton of @cocoacozy — is the perfect showcase for their next creation.

GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set ($399.95; amazon.com)

Amazon GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Chic and sophisticated — not to mention free of bad-for-you chemicals and easy to clean — this set of GreenPan cookware is the perfect present for your favorite home chef. With 10 pieces that include frying pans, stockpots and sauté pans, it includes pretty much everything they’ll need to, well, get cookin’.

Aarke Carbonator III Premium Carbonator/Sparkling & Seltzer Water Maker ($249; amazon.com)

Amazon Aarke Carbonator III Premium Carbonator/Sparkling & Seltzer Water Maker

Oprah’s favorite seltzer maker is also one of the chicest around, and the sand color goes with any decor style too.

Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus ($299.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus

“Fresh pasta fast? Count me in!” Winfrey writes. “Add wet and dry ingredients in a compartment at the top and select a shape — you can make spaghetti, lasagna, penne and more! Press a button, wait 10 minutes and buon appetito!”

The Foggy Dog Checkered Dog Bandana, Leash & Bag Set ($93; amazon.com)

Amazon The Foggy Dog Checkered Dog Bandana, Leash & Bag Set

Keep your pooch stylish for holiday photos and W-A-L-K-S in this coordinating checkered set that has all the essentials for their day out on the town.

Food

Book of Honey by Savannah Bee Company ($49; amazon.com)

Amazon Book of Honey by Savannah Bee Company

Open up this book to reveal six specialty honeys from the Savannah Bee Company, including Tupelo, Lavender, Wildwood and Orange Blossom. There’s also a literal book inside, which explains the origins of each of the honeys.

Truff Best Seller Pack ($77.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Truff Best Seller Pack

We’re huge fans of Truff over here, and this bestseller pack comes with three of its most popular versions: Its bestselling black truffle hot sauce, its even more complex white truffle sauce and its new truffle oil, which is fantastic over popcorn (trust us, we’ve tried).

Ubah Hot Hot Sauce, 3-Pack ($59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ubah Hot Hot Sauce, 3-Pack

Did we mention how much we love hot sauce? ‘Cuz yeah, we do. This set is one we’re now dying to try. Founded by model Ubah Hassan, each of these sauces are inspired by her unique upbringing, with a range of flavors that go from mild to habanero hot. The jars are just gorgeous too.

The Chai Box ($95; amazon.com)

Amazon The Chai Box

We all have that chai-obsessed friend, and this is the perfect present to keep them cozy all winter long. It comes with four kinds of chai, including a more traditional blend, one sans caffeine, one with a rose aroma and a fourth with hints of coconut and mango.

Evermill Counter Top Rack ($199; amazon.com)

Amazon Evermill Counter Top Rack

This minimalist spice rack looks great in any kitchen and comes in a color choice of silver or white as well as 12-spice and 18-spice capacity options. No matter what you pick, it’ll look great and serve a practical purpose at the same time: The amber color of the jars preserves the spices’ pungency (and they come filled with organic spices too).

Heirloom Popcorn Gift Box by Stone Hollow Farmstead ($79; amazon.com)

Amazon Heirloom Popcorn Gift Box by Stone Hollow Farmstead

For the person who always hosts movie night, this popcorn box will let them experiment with pairing the cinematic choice with the perfect type of popcorn. We’re not talking seasonings here, but different varieties of corn, from a blue heirloom popcorn to a rainbow mix, that all lend a unique taste to the final result.

Other great stuff

Compendium Life Notes Kits ($17; amazon.com)

Amazon

This little kit can be a gift for yourself — and your child. Use the collection of note prompts to reflect on themes like friends, family, love and more, and bundle them into the accompanying gift box to share with your kids when you’re both ready.

Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine ($1,795; amazon.com)

Amazon Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine

If your S.O. wants an at-home workout but Peloton isn’t quite their thing, this at-home rowing machine offers an alternative workout with immersive training that’ll break a sweat for sure — and they can always take their cardio up another level with more than 3,000 prerecorded workouts.

Courant Catch: 3 ($100; amazon.com)

Amazon Courant Catch: 3

Courant’s charging stations make keeping your phone charged as easy as just putting it down — no more hunting for cables all the time. The linen one in charcoal is both elegant and has a little inset for things like everyday jewelry (if you’re a phone-on-the-nightstand kind of person) or keys (if you’re a phone-by-the-door kind of person).

Bose Sleepbuds II ($249; amazon.com)

Amazon Bose Sleepbuds II

Now these are some earbuds we can get passionate about. Specially designed to help you fall asleep faster, with sounds like white noise or light music coming through, they block out noise like snores or traffic. These are so comfortable, you’re meant to actually sleep in them. We should note that yes, they look like headphones, but these are really just designed for sleep, with just a few options for what you can listen to.

Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner ($24.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner

A lot of people are in the middle of a lot of change right now; Oprah is all about life coaching. It makes sense that her planner (basically a DIY-your-life book) contains a ton of smart tools for helping readers design a life that feels true to them.