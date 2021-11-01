Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

Unlike the Christmas holiday, the celebration of Hanukkah begins on a different date each year and lasts eight nights, usually in late November or December. However, like Christmas, there really aren’t any hard and fast rules for Hanukkah gifts — although we love a cute blue and white print, or a stylish new menorah — it’s really the thought that counts during the holiday season.

When is Hanukkah?

A quick reminder, the Festival of Lights kicks off early this year — on Nov. 28 — so be a real mensch and pick up your gifts soon! We’ve found some of the most creative, surprising and delicious gifts, so keep reading for some holiday inspiration.

DIY Challah Bread Kit ($45; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods DIY Challah Bread Kit

If they find baking bread difficult, help them rise to the challenge with this easy-to-use kit that will have them baking and braiding the beloved bread over and over.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Heidi Serving Set

We love this hand-carved acacia wood serving set because the braided handles evoke a delicious loaf of challah. They’ll make a practical and beautiful addition to any holiday table.

Harry & David Eight Nights of Hanukkah Gift Box ($99.99; harryanddavid.com)

Harry & David Harry & David Eight Nights of Hanukkah Gift Box

They’ll feast on rugelach, jordan almonds, milk chocolate gelt coins, dried fruit and nuts and more, when this big blue box —shaped like the Star of David — arrives.

Personalization Mall Choose Your Icon Personalized Hanukkah Whiskey Glass

They’ll enjoy a glass of whiskey — or any drink of their choice — with these cute, customizable glasses. Just select the Star of David, your color choices and add their family name or another meaningful phrase, and hit send to get the gift going their way.

Ess-a-Bagel New York Bagel Brunch for 12 ($139.95; goldbelly.com)

Goldbelly Ess-a-Bagel New York Bagel Brunch for 12

Cliche? Probably, but who doesn’t love a good bagel spread? This one, from New York fave Ess-a-Bagel ships nationwide, so the whole fam can nosh on big, chewy, crusty hand-rolled and kettle-boiled bagels with nova, cream cheese and whitefish salad.

Happy Hanukkah Oreo Cookies ($29.99; gourmetgiftbaskets.com)

Gourmet Gift Baskets Happy Hanukkah Oreo Cookies

Make the Festival of Lights a little sweeter by sending this decadent gift box. Each Oreo cookie has been dipped by hand into exquisite imported Belgian chocolate. Each treat is then elegantly decorated with either Hanukkah-themed candies or ribbons of bright, silky confection.

‘Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen: A Cookbook’ by Adeena Sussman ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon ‘Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen: A Cookbook’ by Adeena Sussman

This cookbook, from Chrissy Teigen’s award-winning co-author for her Cravings line, is a joyous celebration of the romance and beauty of Israeli cuisine. Gift this accessible cookbook and they’ll be cooking up the flavors of Tel Aviv markets at home — a gift you’ll both enjoy!

Hanukkah Cozy-Knit Patterned Sweater for Dogs ($20; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Hanukkah Cozy-Knit Patterned Sweater for Dogs

Clearly the family dog needs to get into the festival of lights, and what’s better for that than a cozy blue sweater festooned with menorahs? This sweet pull on sweater will keep your pup cozy and cute for all eight crazy nights.

Nordstrom Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

If you’re one of those families who gift something for each night of Hanukkah, it can get difficult to come up with smaller, creative gifts that aren’t socks or gift cards. This long lasting liquid shadow gives lids glow and glitter — they can create the perfect holiday and New Year’s Eve look with this gift.

Invigorate Shower Steamers Gift Set (starting at $28; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Invigorate Shower Steamers Gift Set

Give them the relaxing gift of a yummy, invigorating spa experience at home with these steamers packed with energizing essential oil aromatherapy scents like cedar orange and pine.

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set

Cold months can mean dry, chapped lips, but you can keep their pout feeling pretty with this lip set that includes lipstick, pencil, gloss and plumper — pretty much everything she’ll need in a perfect neutral tone.

Harry’s Shave & Shower Travel Kit ($35; harrys.com)

Harry's Harry’s Shave & Shower Travel Kit

Get dad, your brother or anyone in your life who shaves this handy travel kit that pretty much encompasses everything but the bathroom sink. They’ll get a travel bag, a razor with a Truman handle and weighted grip and TSA-approved body wash, face wash and dual shampoo-conditioner.

Dyson Supersonic Limited Edition Set ($429; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Supersonic Limited Edition Set

Save this stunner for the eighth night, as the cult-favorite hair dryer has been recreated for the holiday season in a deep blue and rich copper. It’s the fast-acting, hair-saving dryer they’ve been asking for all year, and it’s time to treat them!

Nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

This dainty pendant necklace, plated in 14k gold, makes the perfect gift for your niece, little sister or anyone who loves personalized jewelry.

Old Navy Cozy Socks Variety 3-Pack For Women ($12.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Old Navy Cozy Socks Variety 3-Pack For Women

Keep their feet cozy all winter with a 3-pack of cozy Hanukkah socks they’ll love padding around the house in.

Nordstrom Kid Made Modern Hanukkah Shrink Art Jewelry Kit

How much fun is this design your own kit? Give your crafty kid a fun and festive kit that includes everything they need to make 18 adorable charms to celebrate the season.

Nordstrom Bony Levy Icons Diamond Star of David Pendant Necklace

This 18k yellow gold pendant sparkles with six diamonds and falls delicately from an 18-inch chain.

Nordstrom Kate Spade New York Oak Street Menorah

We can’t get over how chic this minimalist menorah from Kate Spade is. The colorful porcelain menorah will bring you and your family a lot of joy all eight nights.

Threshold Gifting Box ($25; target.com)

Target Threshold Gifting Box

A sweet, new way to unveil a gift during each of the eight nights, this box is shaped like a dreidel and can sit right on your table for the week.

Handmade Felt Menorah ($20; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Handmade Felt Menorah

This festive felt menorah will keep little spirits bright all eight nights, and is the perfect gift for little ones — they can add a cloth candle every night without burning their fingers.

Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle ($19; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle

Every family has at least one true crime-obsessed member, and maybe more! Get the whole crew involved and solve this puzzle while revealing clues that help solve the mystery of who did it.