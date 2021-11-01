Black Friday 2021 is less than a month away. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — and writing up your wish list for the year’s biggest sale holiday.

Read on for what we know about Black Friday 2021 so far, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when prices finally drop.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, 2021.

Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving and marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. Of course, over the years, Black Friday deals have become available prior to the actual event, with many retailers opening for doorbuster savings on Thanksgiving evening.

Online deals, however, often go live sooner than Black Friday too. You can expect to start seeing major price drops on the most coveted items at top retailers starting the Monday before Black Friday, November 22, and continuing through Cyber Monday on November 29. This year, especially, many retailers are started sales extra early — in some cases right now — in anticipation of shipping delays due to ongoing supply chain issues.

What will be on sale for Black Friday?

Most retailers haven’t officially announced specific deals, but last year we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items — any of which would make for the perfect gift for at least one person on your holiday list.

We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more, along with sales at smaller brands and businesses looking to get on your radar. There will likely be a few discounts on Apple products; smart TVs; gaming and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuums, including Dyson and Roomba; air fryers and other kitchen essentials; and apparel from top brands like Adidas, Kate Spade and Cole Haan — just to name a few categories.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

It can’t hurt to bookmark the sites of your favorite retailers and check back often to see if new promos have gone live. It’s also the right time to sign up for brand newsletters, since they’re often the most direct way to find out when sales start and gain access to special subscriber promos.

Where to find early Black Friday deals

And as previously mentioned, there are quite a few Black Friday deals that are available now. Other retailers are likely to follow suit with more early deals, but for now, take a look at a few of our favorite buys some these select major retailers:

Amazon is posting new deals on new brands and products every day, all month long on its Epic Daily Deals page. Here’s a selection of our favorite products that we’re already seeing at lower prices.

Cricut Maker 33% off Amazon Cricut Maker Crafters, rejoice! The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen. This versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects a breeze. $369.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack 19% off Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Stay fully charged when you're on the go with this deal on the new Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, down to its lowest price ever. This charger snaps onto the back of your iPhone via magnets, making it particularly convenient. $99 $79.94 at Amazon

Samsung 43-Inch Class Frame Series TV Up to 33% off Amazon Samsung The Frame TV Samsung’s Frame TV series doubles as a work of art when you’re not using it, and right now a slew of models are on sale. The 32-inch mode starts at just $447.99, though you can shop models as large as 75 inches for $2,197.99. $599.99 $447.99 at Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S 39% off Amazon Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Leave vacuuming to this discounted robo vac from Eufy. The popular 11S uses 1300Pa of suction power to ensure more debris is picked up across all surfaces. Plus, it’s thin enough to slide effortlessly underneath more furniture, and relatively quiet too. $229.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Blink Smart Home Security Cameras Up to 33% off Amazon Blink Smart Home Security Cameras Keep an extra eye on things around the house with this deal on Blink Smart Cameras, which promise to amp up your home’s security. We expect many more Amazon-branded devices to go on sale on Black Friday in the weeks leading up to the event. From $34.99 From $24.99 at Amazon

Just yesterday, Target released a slew of Black Friday deals, with more sale items launching each week at the best planned price of the season. And thanks to Target’s enhanced Holiday Price Match Guarantee, customers price match items that happen to go lower than the Holiday Best at Target through Dec. 24.

Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones 50% off Target Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones Our top on-ear headphones pick, the Beats Solo3, are down to their lowest price ever at Target right now. These light, comfortable cans both look and sound excellent. $199.99 $99.99 at Target

HP 15.6-Inch Laptop with Windows Home in S mode 38% off Target HP 15.6-Inch Laptop with Windows Home PC users should consider this deal on an HP laptop, featuring an Intel Core i3 11th Gen Processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Plus, with Fast Charge and 9 hours and 15 minutes of battery life, you won't have to take breaks to recharge. $539.99 $339.99 at Target

Meanwhile, Walmart announced that new Black Friday deals will go live on its site in the weeks leading up to the big shopping event, with many already available.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill 15% off Walmart Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill For when grilling outdoors isn’t really an option, bring the barbecue inside with this Ninja Foodi Smart 4-in-1 Indoor Grill. But that’s not all this MVP kitchen device can do; it’s also an air fryer that can air crisp, bake and roast. $199 $169 at Walmart

And Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is live, with hundreds of deals on electronics and appliances available in advance for a limited time.

Apple AirPods Pro 25% off Best Buy Apple AirPods Pro Our favorite true wireless earbuds are on sale at Best Buy. Score your very own pair of AirPods Pro, complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love. $249.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim 45% off Best Buy AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space. $179.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

