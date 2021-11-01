A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) Health workers in hazmat suits are not typically among the cast of characters featured at Shanghai Disneyland's Halloween party.

That was until this year, when a single confirmed case sent the park, and its adjacent shopping district, Disneytown, into a snap lockdown Sunday evening.

The extreme measure saw tens of thousands of visitors and staff forced to undergo coronavirus testing before they were allowed to leave the park, as police blocked the exits and secured the grounds.

In a video that's since gone viral on Chinese social media, crowds are shown lining up in front of makeshift testing sites, as health workers in full personal protective equipment (PPE) watch on. In the background colorful fireworks light up the night sky above a storybook castle.

The surreal juxtaposition of an impromptu mass testing drive and a Disney fireworks show is the latest example of how China's stringent zero-Covid policy has permeated every corner of Chinese citizens' lives.

