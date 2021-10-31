Halloween party shooting in Texas leaves 1 dead and 9 injured

(CNN) A shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana, Texas, left one person dead and nine others injured, the Texarkana Police Department said Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Octavia's Event Center in the 2300 block of Texas Boulevard shortly before midnight and "encountered a large number of people running from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds," the Texarkana Police Department said in a statement on Facebook . Texarkana is about 180 miles east of Dallas.

At the time of the shooting, a few hundred people were inside the venue, police said.

Victims were taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Hospital, police said.

One 20-year-old man died shortly after being admitted to the hospital, police said in the statement. His name is being withheld until family can be notified.

