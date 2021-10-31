Taylor Swift pays tribute to Carole King as she serenades the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame audience

(CNN) Taylor Swift lit up the opening of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday with a nod to 2021 inductee Carole King, and even King had a tear in her eye.

Swift soothed the crowd with a rendition of King's "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" wearing a lacy, black bodysuit to match the formal tone of the night.

After the first few bars, the "Cardigan" singer looked out into the crowd with a sly smile and briefly stuck out her tongue between her teeth as to let them in on a surprise.

Taylor Swift performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

The best part, was when the camera panned to King in the audience and showed her wiping away tears and silently channeling her gratitude to the songwriting superstar on stage.

"I want to thank Taylor — thank you for that awesome performance. And also, thank you for carrying the torch forward," King said during her induction speech.

