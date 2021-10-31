A shooting at a Halloween party in Illinois killed 2 and injured more than 12

(CNN) Two people were killed and more than 12 others were injured in an overnight shooting at a Halloween party in Joliet Township, Illinois, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Joliet is about 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

A sheriff's patrol sergeant heard 10 to 12 gunshots fired in the area of Jackson Street and Walnut Street early Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The sergeant responded and saw more than 100 people fleeing eastbound on Jackson Street.

Law enforcement determined the shooting occurred near a DJ booth set up in the backyard of a residence, the news release said. Witnesses told detectives two people fired on the crowd of nearly 200 from a porch overlooking the party, according to the news release.

Two people died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. More than a dozen others were hurt by gunfire and transported to local hospitals.

Read More