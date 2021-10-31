Police investigating desecration of Torah scroll at George Washington University fraternity

(CNN) A fraternity house at George Washington University was vandalized over the weekend, including desecration of a Torah scroll, according to the university and Tau Kappa Epsilon.

"Our entire chapter is outraged and saddened by this blatant act of antisemitism and violence against our brothers," the fraternity said in a statement Sunday evening.

Chapter President Chris Osborne told CNN by phone the house was broken into while members were away and the damage was discovered early Sunday morning. "There was laundry detergent dumped on religious texts, specifically a Jewish Torah," he said.

"We believe it was an act of anti-Semitism," Osborne told CNN. "There was a Christian Bible and a Jewish Torah in the room, and only the Jewish Torah was vandalized. I believe it was a hate crime."

Fraternity chapter president Chris Osborne said laundry detergent had been dumped on religious texts.

statement from the president of George Washington University (GWU), which is located in Washington, DC, said campus police and the DC Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.

