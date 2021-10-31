Jerry Remy, Boston Red Sox broadcasting legend, dies after long battle with lung cancer

(CNN) Jerry Remy, the beloved longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former Major League Baseball infielder, died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with lung cancer, the team announced. He was 68.

"We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster, and 13-year cancer warrior," Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement Sunday.

"Jerry's love and connection to baseball didn't allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer," Henry said. "He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him.

"During his lifetime, he witnessed great triumphs and terrible tragedies handling all of it with grace, dignity, and a huge heart. He left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora added: "Like everyone else in Red Sox Nation today, I'm absolutely devastated by Jerry's passing. We connected because of our love for the game of baseball. I will miss all of our conversations about the game and just passing time together throughout the years, whether in the clubhouse or dugout."

