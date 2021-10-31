Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival

(Reuters) A man bled to death from his injuries after he was gored at a bull-running festival in eastern Spain, authorities said.

It was the first such fatality in the country since such events resumed after Covid-19 curbs were relaxed during the summer.

The 55-year-old man, who has not been named, was repeatedly attacked by the bull at the festival in Onda, the town's council said on Saturday.

Other participants tried to entice the animal away but their efforts failed.

The man died later on Saturday in hospital in the nearby town of Villarreal after hemorrhaging blood from a wound in his left thigh that perforated his artery, emergency services said. He also suffered a head wound.

