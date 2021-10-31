‘Tis the season for holiday sales, and there are plenty of retailers getting ahead of the action this year by launching an early version of their discount bonanzas. Target’s the latest one to kick off: The company’s early Holiday Best Deals sale has just launched, and it’ll be going until the shopping holiday itself starts—with a twist.

Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit-wonders. Plus if prices dip lower at any point until December 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee so you’re sure to get the best deal.

This week’s sale? TVs, laptops, and headphones. Read on for 17 of our picks from this week’s lineup—and be sure to shop before the deals are gone.

Soundcore by Anker Life Note 3 XR Earbuds ($79.99, originally $99.99; target.com)





These everyday earbuds get top marks for sound quality, especially at the less-than-$100 price point—and the noise-canceling ability and built-in microphone make taking calls a snap, too.

Insten Desk Headphone Stand & Holder Compatible with AirPods Max, Beats, Bose, Sony Wireless & All Gaming Headsets, Silver ($15.89, originally $22.99; target.com)

Keep your headphones from rattling around in your desk drawer with this aluminum alloy holder that keeps your headphones in sight—and looks good doing it, too.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones ($149.99, originally $249.99; target.com)

Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones

Powerbeat Pros offer up to nine hours of premium listening in one go (and they’re water resistant if some of those hours include a rainshower)—and we’re here for $100 off.

Insten Case Compatible with AirPods 1 & 2 - Honeycomb Textured Pattern Silicone Skin Cover with Keychain, Blue ($10.99, originally $16.99; target.com)

This case with a carabiner-style clip keeps your Airpods charged and easily at hand. Plus, we love that the silicone case is textured, making it easy to grab if it does fall into the depths of your tote bag.

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Charging Grey Manufacturer Refurbished ($155.99, originally $229.99; target.com)

Jabra makes some of the best earbuds out there, and at 50% off, these refurbished Elites get you killer sound for a bargain price.

Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones ($99.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Sleek and wireless, these headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening time—and deliver Beats’ famous sound again quickly when the battery is drained. Just five minutes of charging can give you up to three hours of playback.

LG 65” Class 4K UHD Smart OLED HDR TV - OLED65A1 ($1,599.99, originally $1,999.99; target.com)

With a huge 65-inch screen and ultra-crisp 4K OLED, this TV delivers great visuals—and is currently $400 off.

Samsung QN50Q80AA 50” QLED 4K UHD Smart TV ($947.99, originally $1,199.99; target.com)

This Samsung is jam-packed with features, from 4K UHD to automatic optimization for your films and a feature that detects disturbances and amplifies on-screen voices so everything comes through clearly.

Sony XBR48A9S 48” BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Smart TV ($1,298, originally $1,899.99; target.com)

Sony’s Bravia has long been loved for a great picture, and the 48-inch version carries on the tradition of UHD plus a design that makes watching TV from the side of the device just as great as straight-on.

LG 55” Class 4K UHD Smart OLED HDR TV - OLED55C1 ($1,299.99, originally $1,499.99; target.com)

This Bluetooth-enhanced TV has 4 UHD, and an OLED display offering “self-lighting pixels, perfect black, infinite contrast, intense color, and billion rich colors.” If that sounds good, we also love that it comes with Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos sound, and mechanics that make it great for gaming.

HP 15.6” Laptop with Windows Home in S mode - Intel Core i3 11th Gen Processor - 8GB RAM Memory ($339.99, originally $539.99; target.com)

HP’s quality tradition of notebooks continues, with this Windows-equipped model offering 8GB of memory, 256 GB storage, an anti-glare display. All of us plus a fingerprint reader, built-in mic, and up to nine hours of battery life? Count us in.

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal & Music Mini Figurine ($4.99, originally $15.99; target.com)

One of the sale’s more unusual discounts this week, this toy is a great first purchase for knocking some kids’ items off your holiday shopping list. It’s like opening many presents in one go, thanks to 15 surprises—not even including that the box can play music.

JBL Tune 215 True Wireless Headphones - Black ($29.99, originally $69.99; target.com)

JBLs are a reliable go-to for quality sound at not-outrageous prices, and right now, you can save $40 on some of their well-rated Tune 215s, which offer up to five hours of listening in one go and let you choose whether you want to listen to calls or music with one earbud active or two.

Sony ZX Series Wired On Ear Headphones - (MDR-ZX110) ($9.99, originally $24.99; target.com)

If you just want a pair of truly basic wired headphones, these classic Sonys are less than $10 during the Holiday Best Deals sale now through next Sunday. While they’re not super-groundbreaking tech-wise, they offer great sound and, thanks to the cord, an inability to get separated and lost, unlike earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds ($169.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Some of the best headphones available at the moment, these Samsung Galaxy earbuds will enhance your listening experience whether you’re listening on a Galaxy phone or not. We like the Ambient Sound mode, which lets you control your own personal level of noise cancellation so you can hear what you need to hear and let music drown out the rest.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II ($199.99, originally $299.99; target.com)

CNN

Bose’s QuietComfort headphones are some of the best out there when it comes to noise cancellation and incredible sound quality—and right now $100 off puts them a little closer to reach. Twenty hours of battery life gets you through transatlantic flights, and you can even connect them with compatible Bose speakers and soundbars.