Man wielding knife sets fire to Tokyo train, injuring at least 17, public broadcaster reports

Tokyo, Japan (CNN) A man has been arrested by Tokyo police after brandishing a knife and starting a fire on a moving train in the Japanese capital on Sunday, the country's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The incident took place, authorities say, at around 8 p.m. (7 a.m. ET) on a train on the Keio railway line, NHK reported.

The train was operating near Kokuryo Station, in the city of Chofu, west of Tokyo.

The suspect was also reported to have scattered cigarette lighter fluid in the train car, which he then set ablaze.

At least 17 people were injured, NHK reported citing police. One of the victims, a man in his 60s, is seriously injured and unconscious, the broadcaster added.

