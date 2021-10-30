Will Halloween weekend weather be a treat? Not everyone will boo

(CNN) Halloween weekend looks dry for most across the US, although some may be saying "brrr" instead of "boo." Some trick-or-treaters may need a rain jacket to accompany their costumes, while others may need snow boots.

Some towns may opt to do trick-or-treating on Saturday since kids don't have to get up early Sunday for school. However, that may not be the best idea for all locations, weather-wise at least.

Far more areas look to have rain chances on Saturday than they do Sunday.

Areas of the Tennessee Valley are looking at high-end rain chances Saturday, including Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

They aren't alone. From West Virginia up through Maine, off-and-on showers are in the forecast for most of Saturday.

