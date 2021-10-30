University of Florida bars professors from being expert witnesses against the state in voting rights case

(CNN) The University of Florida told three professors hired to testify as expert witnesses in a voting rights case against the state of Florida that they cannot participate.

The University of Florida told the professors "that they were not authorized to serve as experts on behalf of Plaintiffs in this matter as part of their 'outside activities,'" according to court documents filed Friday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee Division.

The case challenges parts of Florida's Senate Bill 90, which an attorney for the plaintiffs says "imposes substantial and unjustifiable restrictions on the ability of eligible Floridians to vote and register to vote."

The law added restrictions such as new ID requirements for voting by mail, limiting who can return a completed mail-in ballot, prohibiting the use of non-profit and private funds to conduct elections, expanding partisan observation power during ballot tabulation and creating additional restrictions for drop box use, CNN previously reported

"The University told Dr. Smith that 'outside activities that may pose a conflict of interest to the executive branch of the State of Florida create a conflict for the University of Florida,' and provided similar explanations for Dr. McDonald ... and Dr. Austin," the court document says.

