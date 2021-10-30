Gunshots rang out as St. Louis mayor was discussing gun violence prevention. She didn't flinch

(CNN) Gunshots rang out Friday as St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones was discussing gun violence prevention during a news conference -- and she did not flinch.

"My son and I fall asleep to the lullaby of gunshots in the distance every night," Jones said, responding to a question on whether she felt safe. "It's a part of my life now and that shouldn't be."

Before the news conference, Jones and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas were participating in a roundtable on how gun violence is affecting their cities.

Lucas later shared Jones' sentiments regarding the prevalence of gun violence.

"The sound of gunshots is a regular occurrence in too many areas of my city as well; something I grew to know from youth. Today's shots reminded us of the reality so many of our sisters, brothers, and babies face each day and the need for change," Lucas wrote in a tweet

