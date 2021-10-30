Pumpkin spice products are inescapable. We tested a few of them so you don't have to

(CNN) No other flavor wields quite as much power as the coveted pumpkin spice .

Look no further: We -- CNN's Leah Asmelash and Scottie Andrew, connoisseurs of cuisine and casual fans of pumpkin spice -- tried a random assortment of these products out so you don't have to. What we found surprised, disgusted and satiated us for better or worse.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Batons

Leah Asmelash: Not pumpkin-y spicy enough!!! Punch me in the face with fall or don't bother!

Scottie Andrew: Fine for stirring my coffee with. Meh on their own. Maybe if they were tinted orange I would've liked them more.

The Verdict: DO MORE, TRADER JOE'S!

Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix, Good & Gather

Yum.

LA: I mean, you can't really screw up hot chocolate.

SA: I opened the bag of cocoa powder and just breathed it in for a moment. Then it kind of got lodged in my throat and I choked for a bit BUT the final product was a perfect blend of pump and choc.

The Verdict: A seasonally appropriate cup of joy.

Hostess Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes

LA: If fall is the taste of orange dye, this is it. But not the worst with coffee.

SA: This cupcake took me back to elementary school lunches, so points for nostalgia, but the frosting had the consistency of a melted candle, so points docked for waxiness.

The Verdict: Good for nostalgia, bad for eating.

Frosted Mini Wheats Pumpkin Spice

Meh.

LA: It tastes like they just put orange frosting on a normal mini wheat. Notes of chalk?

SA: Chalky is RIGHT. They're a bit better when they soften up in milk, but otherwise, just a slightly more sugary miniature wheat.

The Verdict: Fine, if you're desperate.

Pumpkin Pie PopTarts

LA: Wait ... I'm not mad at these. I think I love them. It really tastes like pumpkin pie.

SA: I love when dessert masquerades as breakfast, and I especially love when that dessert is as pumpkin-y as this PopTart.

The Verdict: PopTart gang forever.

Pumking Imperial Ale, Southern Tier Brewing

Glug glug.

LA: It's spicy and pumpkin-y and warm and all the things I want in fall, but in beer form. It's like drinking a season.

SA: This tasted like someone juiced a pumpkin, fermented it and bottled it. I paired it with some butternut squash mac and cheese and felt like an epicure.

The Verdict: If you're a beer person, drink up.

Beloved Pumpkin & Tonka Bath Gel

Ooh la la.

LA: Feels like I'm washing my hands in carved pumpkins and golden leaves. I'm into it.

SA: What a beautiful balance this gel struck between dessert and hygiene. It made my bathroom smell like the Halloween aisle of a JOANN Fabric.

The Verdict: Luxuriously autumnal without overwhelming the senses.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Acorn Spice multi-surface cleaning spray

*chokes* (And not quite pumpkin.)

LA: This is what I imagine being suffocated by cloves feels like.

SA: I will admit I bought this thinking it said "pumpkin spice" but clearly I cannot read. Using this to clean felt like I'd spilled some fall-themed fragrance oil and was just spreading it around.

The Verdict: Sticky ick.

Glade Pumpkin Spice Things Up Automatic Spray

Deceptively strong-smelling.

LA: It's like infusing my entire place with autumnal joy. Cover my entire body in this.

SA: The smell was pleasant, but a little goes a long way -- trust the woman who cannot wash the pumpkin spice scent out of her hair.

The Verdict: Less is more. Use with caution.

And with that, we, humble connoisseurs of pumpkin, bring this taste test journey to a close. Go forth and enjoy, fellow lovers of fall. But first, here are a few products we did not test this year but highly recommend:

To Califia Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew, Trader Joe's Pumpkin Joe Joe's, Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Pancake and Waffle Mix, and that one Trader Joe's pasta that's shaped like pumpkins -- we did not taste you for this test, but we love you. Thank you for your service to the pumpkin.