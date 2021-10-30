Northern Virginia police increase presence at malls and transit hubs amid warnings about possible terror plot

(CNN) Authorities in northern Virginia announced an increased police presence Friday amid warnings about a possible terror plot.

Officials are determining the validity of the threat, according to a law enforcement source. As a precaution, federal and local law enforcement departments are investigating and moving to protect potential targets, the source said.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security briefed state and local law enforcement officials in Maryland, Washington, DC, and Virginia on a possible terror plot in the region in the coming days, according to the source.

In Virginia's Fairfax County, adjacent to Washington, police received information concerning "potential public safety impacts to malls and shopping centers across the region," Chief Kevin Davis said at a news briefing Friday.

Police patrols will be increased at major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and malls in Fairfax County, Davis said. He also encouraged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

