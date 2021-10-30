Mister Rogers honored with larger-than-life bronze statue at the Florida college he attended

(CNN) It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood, despite the steady rain, as Florida's Rollins College unveiled an enormous statue of legendary children's TV host Fred Rogers this week.

The bronze statue is more than 7 feet tall, weighs more than 3,000 pounds, and depicts the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" star and his puppet pal Daniel Tiger surrounded by adoring children.

He's wearing one of his famous cardigans and a pair of sneakers that he changed into at the beginning of every episode.

The statue, called "A Beautiful Day for a Neighbor," was created by British sculptor Paul Day and took 11 months and more than 4,000 hours to complete, according to the Rollins College website

The back of the statue features the castle from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe and some of its puppet residents.