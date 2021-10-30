Michael Johnson, son of Turner Sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, dies at 33

(CNN) Michael Johnson, son of TNT sportscaster Ernie "E.J." Johnson, has died, his father said on social media Friday night. He was 33.

"This guy we adopted from Romania in 1991 and diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy lived a miraculous life of 33 years," the TNT anchor said in an Instagram post that included a photo of Michael.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare genetic disorder of progressive muscular weakness, which typically affects boys, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with michael. 🤟 https://t.co/RQM9OCSd77 — Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) October 30, 2021

"We lost michael johnson today and we're crushed. But we also know we'll see him again...and that sustains us," Johnson, a father of six, wrote.

The longtime "Inside the NBA" host said via Twitter, "We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with michael."

