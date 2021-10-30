He just won a $2 million lottery -- for the second time

(CNN) A Maryland man just claimed his second $2 million lottery prize, after winning the first one several years ago.

The retired utility worker from Salisbury bought two "$2,000,000 Richer" scratch-off tickets from a local Exxon gas station. On the first ticket, he uncovered a $100 prize. But the second ticket hit big, revealing the $2 million jackpot.

The lucky player discovered he won during the pandemic, but kept the ticket hidden in a safe until days before the expiration date.

"I was just a bit nervous," he told Maryland Lottery officials . "I worried that I could have a fire (at home) that would burn it up, that the ticket's expiration date might come up and even had just a bit of doubt that it was really real."

After his first win, the man told lottery officials he planned to use the money to fund a family vacation and his retirement. Now retired, his new winnings will be put toward another family vacation and home improvements, he said.

