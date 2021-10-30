FLDS church, its bishop and a business contractor to pay nearly $1 million for making children work without pay for years

(CNN) A federal judge in Utah ordered the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and two of its affiliates to pay nearly $1 million for allegedly violating child labor laws when they employed minors on a ranch without paying them for years.

The decision comes after a 2012 video showed women and children working to harvest pecans at a farm in southern Utah. The US Department of Labor had filed a complaint, accusing bishop Lyle Jeffs and his business contractor, Brian Jessop, of illegally hiring the children.

U.S. District Court Judge Jill Parrish on Wednesday ordered Jeffs to pay $312,079.30 in back wages and $312,079.30 in damages, according to court documents. Another $281,336.32 in back wages were also ordered for Jeffs, Jessop and the church.

The U.S. Department of Labor alleged Paragon Contractors -- the company Jessop ran at the time -- used children from FLDS to work on the pecan farm without pay from 2008 to 2013, court documents from 2019 show.

Jeffs and Jessop allegedly failed to document records of the hours worked on the ranch, refused to provide names of employees and didn't respond to subpoenas, the documents show.

